'Thirteen a shocking age to be taking cannabis.'

'Thirteen was a shocking age for people to be taking cannabis, Judge Catherine Staines said at Portlaoise district court last week.

She made her comments as she reviewed a report on Kamil Kozlowski, 26, of 21 Ferns Dale, Ferns Bridge, Monasterevin.

Mr Kozlowski was before the court on charges of possession of drugs and possession for supply or sale at Portlaoise Garda Station on September 5, 2020.

Judge Staines noted that he had started taking cannabis at the age of 13.

“It makes you apathetic,” she told him.

“It’s a shocking age for people to be taking it and how it is condoned,” she stated.

She said the report stated that he still used it.

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said it was a small amount.

Mr Fitzgerald said he had indicated to him that he has stopped completely.

That’s not borne out by the report, I accept that, he said.

“This is your life,” Judge Staines told Mr Kozlowski.

“You are a really healthy young man and you are putting this poison in your body.”

She noted his guilty plea and that he had co-operated with the Probation Services.

“If you come back before me again you could be going to prison,” she warned him before imposing Section 1(1) of the Probation Act.