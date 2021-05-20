Man was shouting and roaring at house in the early hours

A man who was on the street shouting at a house in the early hours of the morning was fined at Portlaoise district court last Thursday.

Callum Moore, 23, of 18 Sheehane, Roscrea was charged with intoxication and using threatening or insulting words and behaviour at Mill Court, Borris-in-Ossory on January 4 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that on that date at 1.30am at Mill Court, Borris-in-Ossory a garda patrol found a male intoxicated and shouting abuse into a woman’s house.

He became aggressive when the gardaí approached and was arrested.

Appearing for Mr Moore, Philip Meagher solicitor said that he had been in a short term relationship with the woman whose house he had been shouting at.

They had been drinking and had an argument. She asked him to leave. He over reacted. When the gardaí arrived he did not agree with their suggestion also.

He is not drinking in recent times and wishes to get back to work.

He was fined €200.