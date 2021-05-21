Laois community alert groups warn about HSE hack scam

Laois communities are being warned about a new scam which involves fraudster pretending to be from the HSE.

People have received calls from a Dublin number pretending to be HSE.

It is claimed that they had details contact, Date of Birth, PPS and date of stay in hospital as well as asking for bank details to refund due to overcharging.

It is understood that this may be the result of the hackers releasing all the data.

People are being urged to be careful if you get calls no matter how real they seem.

The Durrow Community Alert group has notified its members as has a community Facebook page in Rathdowney.

The Durrow group says the person who received a call hung up and called the GP who said they had numerous calls about it already.