Laois Offaly Garda quad warning issued after pursuit and seizure

Gardaí in Laois and Offaly have warned the public about the laws surrounding quad use after seizing one of the vehicles.

The Division issued a statement after pursuing someone riding one of the vehicles

"Quads, if used on a public road which includes a footpath, (quads and all-terrain vehicles), are subject to all of the regulatory controls that apply to other mechanically propelled vehicles (MPVs); they must be roadworthy, registered, taxed and comply with standard road regulations, while the driver should possess the relevant driving licence.

Today (Sunday, May 23) Offaly Roads Policing Unit seized this quad the driver of which was eventually brought to a halt. Seized under section 41 Road Traffic Act," said the statement.