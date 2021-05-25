They haven't gone away - Laois Offaly Gardaí rerun Crimecall special to highlight crimes against the elderly WATCH

In February 2020 Laois Offaly Garda Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Graham Kavanagh and his colleagues in Mountmellick and Tullamore recorded a piece for Crimecall on RTÉ.

It was broadcast in March 2020 and we've had a pandemic since but the virus hasn't halted the criminals. WATCH BELOW

"Fifteen months later the advice is still the same. Please keep an eye out on your neighbours especially those that are susceptible to unscrupulous individuals calling upon them.

"Make yourself known to them and let us know so we can engage and prevent them being victimised," said the gardaí.