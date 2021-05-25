An 'appalling, mindless act of vandalism' in Laois town park

An “appalling, mindless act of vandalism,” was how Judge Catherine Staines described the actions of a young man who came before her at last week’s court sitting.

Wayne Hopkins, 18, of 13 Station Road, Portarlington was charged with criminal damage to an AES bin at Na Paisti creche on January 21 this year and criminal damage of playground equipment at the People’s Park, Cooltederry, Portarlington on February 11 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr Hopkins had set fire to an AES recycling bin at Na Páistí creche. The damage to the playground amounted to €1,900.

He had no previous convictions.

Appearing for Mr Hopkins, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said it was an unusual incident. There was no motive and it was completely reckless. Mr Hopkins was an 18-year old man who would turn 19 in September.

His mother was with him in court. He had worked in construction since leaving school.

He had mental health issues and there was a letter from his mother.

Mr Fitzgerald said there was no rational explanation for it. The issue of compensation had not been addressed yet, but would be eventually.

He said that Mr Hopkins was lost in the world. He had physical and intellectual difficulties.

It was a dangerous, flippant act. There was no pattern of behaviour before or after it.

Laois County Council own the playground in Portarlington.

Judge Catherine Staines said it was an appalling, mindless act of vandalism.

Answering the Judge, Mr Hopkins said he was sorry and he did not know why he did it.

Judge Staines adjourned the matter to 2pm saying she needed to think about it.

In the afternoon, Judge Staines ordered a Restorative Justice report for September 9.

She directed that €2,000 be paid from the court poor box to Laois County Council with the proviso that it’s only to be used to rebuild the playground in Portarlington.

She said that playgrounds were really important at this time.

She said that Mr Hopkins may have to pay this back to the court in time