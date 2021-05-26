Probation Report for man who took a pair of sun glasses

A man broke into a car and stole a pair of sunglasses, Portlaoise court heard on Thursday last.

Before the court was Niall Connolly, 30, of 45 Birches, Kilnacourt, Portarlington. He was charged with theft of the Max & Co sunglasses at Rinuccini Drive, Dublin Road, Portlaoise on March 31 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court there was a report of a car break in at the Rinucinni estate on the Dublin Road, Portlaoise on the date in question.

A pair of sunglasses was taken from a car. The property had been recovered.

Defending solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that Mr Connolly had been taking tablets at the time and had little recollection of the incident.

He had been engaging with the Fr. Peter McVerry Trust and they had been calling to him two to three times a week. He was on methadone and was attending with his GP.

He was on antidepressant medication. He had no illegal drugs in his system.

He had a letter of apology in court. He had no compensation yet.

Judge Catherine Staines noted he was now housed with the Peter McVerry Trust. He was co-operating well and was engaging with CADS.

She said that the long term position is that society would be better served with Mr Connolly continuing to deal with his drugs problem. She put the matter back to September 2 to ensure his continued progress, and for a Probation Report.