'You saved my life' - Laois man thanks District Court Judge

A man thanked Judge Catherine Staines for saving his life at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday last.

William Phelan, 54, of Paddock, Mountrath appeared via videolink from the Midlands Prison Portlaoise facing three charges of intoxication in a public place at Paddock and the Rushin Road, Mountrath in the summer of 2020.

Mr Phelan pleaded guilty to the offences.

Defence Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald noted he had been eight to nine months in custody and was due for release soon.

Judge Catherine Staines asked him what set up had he to deal with his alcohol addiction upon his release. He told her that the AA in prison had put him in touch with AA in Portlaoise.

Noting that the charges related to drinking and a breach of the peace and nothing more serious than that the Judge applied the Probation Act on these charges, telling him she didn’t want to see him in court again.

William Phelan thanked the Judge. “I’m a different man now. You saved my life. Thank you for that.”