District Court Judge hails letter from Laois man as a perfect example of the dangers of cannabis

A letter from a man chronicling his experiences with cannabis was hailed by Judge Catherine Staines as a perfect example of what happens to young people who become addicted to the drug.

Paddy Waldron, 23, of 74 St. Joseph’s Terrace, Portarlington was before the court on charges of possession of cannabis and possession for sale or supply at his address on February 22, 2020.

A report was before the court. Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick also handed in a letter to the court from Mr Waldron.

Judge Staines asked him for permission to read it out in open court as an example of what happens to young people who get into cannabis and become addicted.

In his letter Mr Waldron said he was so relieved and that he had been in a lonely place.

The Probation Service gave him the help he needed as did the Athy Alternative Programme. He does not smoke cannabis anymore and has a good job.

He had made bad choices and there was no excuse for it. It should never have happened.

He was pressured by people and his life had been threatened. He had been helped by his family and he was forever grateful.

Judge Staines said the letter described perfectly what happens in these cases, and that those advocating for cannabis as a harmless drug should take note of it as a typical example of what takes place.

“You become addicted and to pay for it you are asked to sell it,” she said. “His life and his family had been threatened. He had not been able to work.

“Thanks to the Athy Alternative Programme this man’s life had been turned around,” she said.

She applied Section 1(1) of the Probation Act on these charges.

Mr Waldron was also before the court on an assault charge at Portarlington Train Station on April 17, 2020.

Judge Staines said she would need to see a Victim Impact Report and put the matter back to July 1.