Six months in prison for breach of safety order

A man who breached a Safety Order was sentenced to six months in prison at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

The man was charged with breach of the order.

Appearing for the accused, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that the issue was alcohol.

Judge Catherine Staines said she did not know why the Probation Services deemed him “low risk.”

Mr Fitzgerald said he was addressing his alcohol issues and, if it continued, relations with his partner would amend.

He is committed to sobriety and there are bright shoots in his case.

Judge Staines noted he was previously convicted for assault and he received a suspended sentence on that occasion.

He breached a Safety Order twice.

It affected the victim a lot. He spoke very badly to her.

It had happened too often. She sentenced him to six months in the Midlands Prison under Section 33 of the Domestic Violence Act 2018.

Mr Fitzgerald said the victim was magnanimous towards him and the issue was alcohol.

Judge Staines said he got an opportunity the last time. He went out again and breached an order and assaulted again.

She said she did not have to follow the recommendation of the Probation Report that he was “low risk.” It’s my reading of it, she told Mr Fitzgerald.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal.