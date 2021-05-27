Laois men sent forward for trial to Circuit Court

A man charged with assault causing harm was sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court, sitting in Tullamore on Friday, May 21. The Book of Evidence was served on Andrejs Stepanovs of 16 Jessop Street, Portlaoise at last Thursday’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court. One junior counsel was assigned.

A Mountrath man was also sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court last week.

Stephen Delaney, 39, of 1 Portlaoise Road, Mountrath is charged with assault causing harm on October 6, 2019.

One Junior Counsel was assigned to the case.