BREAKING: Large drugs seizure smuggled in chocolate bars in Midlands town

Drugs worth over €300,000 have been found in a Midlands town, hidden inside Milka chocolate packaging.

Over 4kg cocaine was discovered on Tuesday May 25 in the chocolate boxes in Athlone, as part of routine operations by Revenue.

The Revenue Service has given details.

"Revenue officials examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized over 4kg of cocaine.

"The illegal drugs have an estimated value of €305,200 and were discovered concealed in Milka multipack chocolate boxes that originated in the Netherlands and were destined for Dublin."

They say that investigations are ongoing.

Revenue is also asking for information on smuggling.

"This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.