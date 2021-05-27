Man hospitalised after violent burglary in midlands town

A man was assaulted at premises in the Midlands this week by raiders according to Gardaí investigating the suspected aggravated burglary.

Gardaí outlined the circumstances surrounding the violent raid which occurred at about 8.45pm on Wednesday, May 16.

"Gardaí received report of a burglary at a business premises on Great Water Street in Longford. Three persons had entered the premises and assaulted a male, aged in his 30s. The three suspected offenders then fled the scene taking a number of personal items from the man.

"The man sustained injuries during the incident and Emergency Services attended the scene. He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar for treatment.

"Following further inquiries, Gardaí identified the vehicle which they believed the suspected offenders were travelling in. Gardaí intercepted the vehicle in Longford town shortly after 10pm yesterday evening.

"Two males (aged in their 20s and 40s) and one female (aged in her 20s) were arrested and taken to Longford Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984," said the statement.

Gardaí added that the stolen property was recovered from the vehicle. Investigations are ongoing.