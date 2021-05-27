Laois Gardaí message dog owners as strays stream into Portlaoise Station

Gardaí have reminded dog owners about the laws governing ownership after being landed with some pets this week that were not compliant.

Gardaí issued a statement after straying dogs ended up in Portlaoise Garda station. Neither had been microchipped. Both were returned to their owners with the message to comply with the law.

Laois Gardaí expect more pets to land in the station because owners are not complying with legal requirements. Laois Offaly Division Gardaí had the following message.

"Sit up and obey is what we teach our dogs. Being a responsible dog owner involves some simple tasks.

"Microchipping and registering is a simple procedure that allows for easy recovery of lost or stolen dogs. Microchipping makes a clear link between a dog and its owner. Having a microchip means they can be reunited quickly with their owners, reducing the stress for dogs and owners alike.

"Your pet's vet will microchip your dog, along with a growing number of Local Authorities and animal welfare groups. It is the law since 2016.

"Like property marking it helps us get your property back," concluded the statement.