Solicitor takes the stand in his own speeding case

A solicitor took the stand in his own speeding case at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday last week.

Aonghus McCarthy, 35, of 21 Daneswell Place, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 was charged with speeding at the M7 Cappakeel on October 15, 2020.

Garda Alan Dunford told the court that Mr McCarthy was doing 149 in a 120 kph zone on the date in question.

An on the spot fine was issued but had gone unpaid.

Garda Dunford noted that the address on Mr McCarthy’s licence was different to that of his present address.

Mr McCarthy took the stand and in evidence said that he would have paid the initial fine if he had received it.

It would have avoided the ignominy of this, he said.

He said the address on his licence was that of his previous apartment before he and his partner had bought a new property in Glasnevin.

He said he was denied the opportunity to pay the appropriate amount.

Judge Staines asked him about the second opportunity afforded him when he could have avoided more penalty points.

Sgt JJ Kirby noted the different address on the licence, compared to his present address.

Sgt JJ Kirby put it to Mr McCarthy that he was one of the top solicitors in the country. He should have no problems with the fine print on the summons.

Mr McCarthy said that he would not comment on that.

He said he was denied the opportunity of the second fine. He did not get the fixed charge penalty notice.

The estate he was living in had been built last year.

There was a problem with his post. Daneswell Road was down the road from where he lived at Daneswell Place and there was confusion.

Much of his post had been diverted to the post depot at Collins Avenue.

“I did not get it ,” he told the court.

Judge Catherine Staines said she did not accept his evidence.

Upon leaving the stand she asked him did he want to plead anything in mitigation.

“I did not lie to the court,” said Mr McCarthy.

“I have to deal with you like anyone else. There is no favouritism,” Judge Staines told him

Mr McCarthy replied that he did not seek any favouritism..

“You have made a decision on my credibility which may lead to difficulties with my clients,” he said to the Judge.

Judge Staines said he had the opportunity to pay the second notice before May 13. He had not.

Mr McCarthy said he had been relying on the decision in Nevin Byrne, regarding the initial fine.

Judge Staines fined him €200. A recognisance of €100 was fixed in the event of an appeal.