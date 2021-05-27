Public spirit on show after woman mugged in midlands in brazen theft
Laois Offaly Gardaí are investigating the mugging of an elderly woman this week.
Tullamore gardai are currently investigating the incident that occurred at 11am on Thursday, May 27.
During the ordeal, an older lady walking on a mobility aid was confronted by a man and her handbag was stolen.
A foot chase ensued and with public support, a man was arrested and is currently detained.
