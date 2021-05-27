Speeding driver 'friend' faces Laois court date - the BMW's owner is also in trouble

The driver of a sporty BMW is on fasttrack to a court while its owner is also facing prosecution after being stopped on the M7 motorway in Laois.

Gardaí issued a statement after bring the speeding motorists to a halt on Thursday, May 27.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit earlier today stopped this vehicle on the M7 for a speeding offence. The owner of the vehicle was in the front passenger seat and had allowed his friend to take the car for a drive.

"However, the Garda Mobility App revealed this friend to be Disqualified from driving. Driver arrested and charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court. Vehicle owner will also be prosecuted in relation to this incident," said Gardaí.