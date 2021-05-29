Laois Gardaí plead with owners after stolen dog found in vacant property

Gardaí in Laois have appealed to the public to microchip their pets after finding a dog in Portlaoise which is presumed to have stolen.

The Laois Offaly Division issued a statement after community gardaí discovered the animal in a vacant property in the town.

"As part of ongoing Community Policing Operations in relation to the theft of dogs a search was carried out today at an abandoned house and lands. This dog was seized and is believed to be stolen.

"Please contact Community Policing Unit Portlaoise if you own this dog. Proof of ownership required. The dog is currently in the care of Laois Dog Pound Shelter," said the guards.

The statement said that while enquiries are ongoing, it is another instance of dog not being micro-chipped. The Gardaí reminded people of the legal requirements on dog owners.

"Please take the responsibilities of dog ownership seriously and get your dog micro-chipped and registered without delay. This increases the chances of identification and making those caught with stolen pets accountable," they said.