Laois learner driver's litany of infringements could be costly

A learner driver stopped by Laois gardaí looks set to learn more lessons out being on the road the hard way while others stopped in Portlaoise will also pay the price for breaking the rules.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued statements after stopping the motorists on Friday, May 28.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today in Rathdowney stopped this vehicle as the driver was not wearing their seat belt," the said

On further investigation, Gardaí, who were on patrol in an unmarked vehicle, found more infringements.

"This driver was a Learner permit holder who was driving unaccompanied and without L-plates. There was also no Insurance, tax or NCT in place on the vehicle which was seized," said the statement.

The guards were also active in Portlaoise on Friday.

"Portlaoise Garda out and about today. A few drivers are taking chances driving without road tax, NCT out Jan 2020, fake driving license or insurance," said the Gardaí.

The Garda Mobility App was used to find out the status of the drivers.