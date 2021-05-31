Gardaí issue warning after reported €10,000 online scam

Gardaí are warning people to be careful when buying goods online after a member of the public recently reported an incident where he was scammed out of almost €10,000.

The injured party thought he was buying from a reputable company.

Tips for shopping online:

Use secure websites - Make sure the website you are on is real – not cloned or fake. Make sure there is an "https" at the beginning of the web address and a padlock symbol displayed beside the URL before the purchase is made - this indicates a secure connection.

Look for the trust seals – Trust seals are commonly placed on homepages, login pages, and checkout pages. They’re immediately recognizable and they remind visitors that they are secure on this page.



Know the website’s policy on refunds and know your consumer rights. They are protected if proper site used.

Where selling platforms offer an official, safe way of paying, use this rather than sending money directly to a third party – otherwise use an online payment option such as PayPal, which helps to protect you.



Check their payment methods – should be credit cards. Never transfer money direct or pay cash

If a website is asking you to send money to a random PayPal address, wire it by Western Union, pay in iTunes gift cards or only deals in cryptocurrency that should send up a red flag. The majority of the time, those methods are done to avoid scrutiny and ensure that a transaction can’t be reversed.



Keep a record - Always keep a record of your purchase, print or save a copy of your order. Ensure you read the terms and conditions associated with any purchase.



Be careful about cut-price offers - if it sounds too good to be true it probably is.



Do not under any circumstances use public Wi-Fi when making payments - switch to 3G/4G on your phone if necessary.