Laois gardaí clamp down on parking in disabled bays

Laois Gardaí have highlighted the problem caused by people parking in spaces reserved for people with disabilities.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement after a squad car found just such an infringement in Mountrath on Sunday, May 30.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today in Mountrath observed this vehicle parked in a disabled bay without a permit. The occupants had gone shopping while there was ample free parking nearby," said the post.