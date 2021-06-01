Laois man gets 16-months in prison for intimidation of witness and producing a hammer

A Portlaoise man received a total of 16 months in prison at the local District Court on Thursday last.

Gavin Doheny, 25, of Cherrybrook, Kilbricken, Mountrath was charged with producing a golf club during the course of an assault at the Portlaoise Road, Mountrath on February 4, 2020.

He was also charged with producing a hammer during the course of a fight on the Abbeyleix Road, Mountrath on March 11, 2020 and also threatening or putting in fear a person who was assisting an investigation by the Gardaí.

He appeared in court via video link from prison.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on February 4, 2020 at Bellview Court, there was a fight. A golf club was produced during the course of it. It was not used.

On March 11, 2020 a couple were out walking when a large black car pulled up alongside them. Gavin Doheny was a passenger in the car.

He demanded money allegedly owed to him and threatened one of them with a hammer.

He called them “rats” and told them to drop a case regarding a previous assault allegation.

Defending Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald told the court that Mr Doheny was serving a sentence after not completing a community service order which he received from the Circuit Court. He is due for release on December 31 this year.

Judge Staines noted that these incidents occurred while he was supposed to be doing community service work.

Regarding the first incident, Barry Fitzgerald said Mr Doheny had become addicted to cannabis.

He was in a relationship with a co-accused and that relationship was not good for either of them.

The injured party called to the house over a dispute over money. That was the issue on the day.

The dispute was between the injured party and Mr Doheny’s partner. It spilled out onto the street. Mr Doheny became involved and the injured party’s partner arrived on the scene.

Mr Doheny did produce a golf club but he did not strike anyone with it.

Regarding the second incident on March 11, Mr Fitzgerald noted that Mr Doheny was more proactive in that. It was accepted he produced a hammer here.

He was now drug free and was engaging in prison activities in Castlerea, including work in poly tunnels and the kitchen.

He has hopes for the future and has taken good steps since these incidents.

Judge Staines said it was an extremely serious incident which involved interfering in the administration of justice. Mr Doheny had threatened a witness regarding attendance at court, and a hammer had been produced. A sentence had to reflect the seriousness of that.

He had the opportunity of community service from the Circuit Court, which he did not bother to do.

For the production of an article he was sentenced to six months in Castlerea and for intimidation he was sentenced to ten months consecutive.

A recognisance of €100 was set in the event of an appeal.