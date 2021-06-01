Man told Garda he would 'snap the head off him' in Laois town

A man told a Garda he would “snap the head off him” when the Garda approached him in an intoxicated state, Portlaoise District Court heard last Thursday.

Martin Delaney, 28, of Woodview, Lacca, Mountrath was charged with criminal damage at Portlaoise Garda Station on February 21 this year and with intoxication and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Town Park, Mountrath on the same date.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on April 21 Mr Delaney was very intoxicated at the Town Park. He had urinated in his pants and was staggering against a fence. There was a children’s playground nearby.

When approached by Garda Coffey he told him he would “snap the head off him.” Later at Portlaoise Garda Station he spat several times in the cell. It cost €150 to clean the cell after.

Defending, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that Mr Delaney had just been released from prison when this happened. He had engaged with the Probation Services and Aiseiri for rehab. He had been sober for four weeks.

He had a letter of apology in court and €150 in compensation.

Judge Catherine Staines said she was glad to see him engaging with the Probation Services and Aiseiri. He clearly had an alcohol problem. She asked for a Probation Report for October 7 to ensure he does comply and continues to work on his alcohol addiction.