Laois woman gets suspended sentence on drugs charges

A woman received a suspended sentence on a number of drug charges at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday last.

Sarah Morton, 32, of 108 Crann Nua, Portarlington was charged with possession and possession for sale or supply at her address on February 22, 2020.

She also was charged with knowledge of a particular drug being on her property.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on February 21 this year during a search at her house at Crann Nua Portarlington a quantity of drugs was found.

This comprised cannabis to the value of €86, cocaine valued at €1,330, four grams of heroin worth €56 and €2,630 in cash.

Ms Morton made certain admissions at the time.

Defence Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said another party was also involved. Ms Morton was a 32-year old single mother. She did have a very poor history.

She was heavily influenced by a partner who is in custody now.

She had relapsed into company when this man became homeless and she accepted him back into the house.

Drug use subsequently commenced. She was not the major player here.

The man was getting drugs and she was assisting him. These charges predated a suspended sentence.

She had now finished with the co-accused and was genuine in that

Garda Doolan accepted that.

Judge Staines sentenced her to ten months, suspended for one year.

She directed that the €2,630 be forwarded to Focus Ireland.