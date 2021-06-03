Disqualified driver warned of consequences

A man was warned he would go to prison if he drove while disqualified again.

Ciaran Martin John McDermott, 27, of 21 St. Patrick’s Terrace, Tullamore Road, Portarlington appeared in court charged with driving with no insurance and no driving licence at the Bay Road, Mountmellick on May 12 this year.

Defending, solicitor Philip Meagher said he was a 27-year old man in a long term relationship who was working full time. He was an electrician.

He realised he was disqualified at the time. He had been out with his girlfriend. She became unwell and he drove back to Portlaoise. It was a once off.

He was fined €300 and disqualified for four years.

Judge Staines told him he would go to prison if it happened again.

A man was fined for public order offences when he appeared at court. Jim O'Donnell, 65, of Knock Road, Claremorris, Mayo was charged with intoxication and loitering at Portarlington Train Station on May 27 this year.

Mr O'Donnell pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court heard he had flew into the country on that day to attend his mother's funeral in Mayo. He had taken a train and had had a lot to drink. He had a number of cans of beer on him. He was wearing no mask and refused to wear one. He was vaccinated. He was apologetic.

Judge Staines said it was totally unacceptable behaviour but she noted the extentuating circumstances.

She fined him £40 as he had sterling in cash on him.