Took four cans of beer from shop in Port

A Probation Report was ordered for a man charged with taking four cans of beer from a shop in Portarlington at last week’s sitting of the local court.

Before the court was Niall Connolly, 30, of 45 The Birches, Kilnacourt, Portarlington charged with taking the cans of beer from Centra, Main Street, Portarlington on April 23 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on April 23 Mr Connolly along with some other men entered Centra at Main Street Portarlington and went to the alcohol section. Some beer and a four pack had been taken.

Defending, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that Mr Connolly had been abusing drugs at the time.

He was now back attending his GP and was taking anti-depressant medication.

He was also attending with a drugs counsellor from the Fr Peter McVerry Trust who were now housing him.

He was currently taking 70 mls of methadone which he was getting on take out.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the property had not been recovered.

Mr Connolly later handed into court €12 in compensation for the cans of beer and the case was adjourned to September 2 for a Probation Report.