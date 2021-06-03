Laois man sent forward for trial

A Portlaoise man has been sent forward to Portlaoise Circuit Court on a number of drug charges.

Anthony Dermody, 28, of 118 Rossvale, Portlaoise is facing two charges of possession and two charges of possession for sale or supply under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

At Portlaoise District Court on Thursday last he was sent forward to Portlaoise Circuit Court sitting on June 15.

Bail was set at €100. One Senior Counsel and one Junior Counsel were assigned.