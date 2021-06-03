Brazen Laois GAA club vandals force relocation of life-saving device

Gardaí are investigating a recent break-in at Shanahoe GAA club which has resulted in a life-saving device having to be relocated in the village.

Shanahoe issued a statement after the vandalism in late May.

"Our club house was damaged over the weekend (May 22/23). A statement has been made to the Gardaí in relation to this and we ask anyone with information to please contact Abbeyleix Garda Station.

"As a result, the defibrillator is now located at Michael Bergin's House in Shanahoe village. Please contact him at any time if the defibrillator is required - 0876813833. There is also a defibrillator located at Shanahoe Hall," said the club on Facebook.