Cocaine drivers caught on the double in Laois face a possible bans

Laois Gardaí caught up with two drivers over the Bank Holiday weekend who thought it was ok to drive having consumed cocaine.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement after stopping the motorists on Saturday, June 6.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on a checkpoint today (Saturday) near Portlaoise arrested two Drug Drivers after they failed roadside drug tests. Court proceedings commenced against both drivers," said the guards.

The Road Safety Authority says if you are convicted of drug driving, you will get:

• a minimum 1-year driving disqualification if you are found to be above the legal threshold for cocaine, cannabis or heroin (since April 2017);

• a minimum of 4 years driving disqualification if you are found to have drugs in your body and are impaired to such an extent that you do not have proper control of a vehicle;

• up to €5,000 fine;

• up to 6 months in prison;

• a criminal record.

The RSA also says cocaine increases risk-taking for example: speeding, turning in front of other vehicles, inattentive driving, and poor impulse control.