Cocaine drivers caught on the double in Laois face a possible bans

COCAINE GARDA CRIME

Garda tests

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Laois Gardaí caught up with two drivers over the Bank Holiday weekend who thought it was ok to drive having consumed cocaine.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement after stopping the motorists on Saturday, June 6.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on a checkpoint today (Saturday) near Portlaoise arrested two Drug Drivers after they failed roadside drug tests. Court proceedings commenced against both drivers," said the guards.

The Road Safety Authority says if you are convicted of drug driving, you will get:

• a minimum 1-year driving disqualification if you are found to be above the legal threshold for cocaine, cannabis or heroin (since April 2017);
• a minimum of 4 years driving disqualification if you are found to have drugs in your body and are impaired to such an extent that you do not have proper control of a vehicle;
• up to €5,000 fine;
• up to 6 months in prison;
• a criminal record.

The RSA also says cocaine increases risk-taking for example: speeding, turning in front of other vehicles, inattentive driving, and poor impulse control.

Read also: RSA DRUG DRIVING INFO 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie