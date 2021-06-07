Man due to appear in court over large cocaine seizure in Laois

A man in his 40s who was arrested in connection with a €120,000 Cocaine seizure in Portlaoise on Saturday, has now been charged.



He will appear before Tullamore District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Gardaí arrested him following the seizure of €120,000 suspected cocaine on Saturday.



Gardaí attached to the Laois Offaly Divisional Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in the Cappakeel area of Portlaoise at approximately 2.50pm. Upon a search of the vehicle, cocaine with an estimated value of €120,000 was discovered.



A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the seizure and was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station.