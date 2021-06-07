Young Laois man urged to engage with Probation Services so he can start his life again

A young man was urged to engage with the Probation Services at Portlaise court last week.

Andrew Houlihan, 22, with addresses listed as 11 Mountain View Square, Knockmay, Portlaoise and 21 Toomey Park, Mountmellick was charged with handling stolen property, a Sky box, at 45 Bianconi Way, Ridge Road, Portlaoise between April 7 and 8, 2016.

He was also charged with possession of cannabis herb and possession for sale or supply at Clonrooske Place, Portlaoise on November 26, 2015.

He was charged with possession of stolen property - a laptop - at Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise on April 9, 2016. On July 11, 2015 he was charged with damage to a windscreen of a car; a wing mirror of a car; and a windscreen of a car at Emmet Street, Mountmellick.

The court was told that on April 9, 2016 Mr Houlihan was stopped by Gardaí on the Mountmellick road. He had a Sky box in his possession. Gardaí took the Sky box from him and it was later identified as having been taken from a house. Mr Houlihan admitted handling stolen property. He was unsure where he got it.

On July 11, 2015 a number of cars had been damaged at Emmet Street, Mountmellick.

The damage to the first car amounted to €40, €250 to the second car, and €100 to the third car. Mr Houlihan was responsible for it.

On the charge of possessing a stolen laptop the court heard that the laptop had been taken from a house in O’Moore Place. The owner did not want it back.

Appearing for Mr Houlihan, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he was 17 when these offences occurred.

He had spent considerable time in England. His father had been unwell at the time but he still survives. His mother had died. He had returned in January of this year to visit her grave.

In 2016 he had been taking cannabis. The possession of stolen property had been to feed his drug habit.

There was a probation report before the court from 2016 which detailed his unfortunate life. He was in custody on two other matters and had been in custody since May 14.

The offences had been committed when he was young and in the grip of some kind of drug use.

He had been couchsurfing since his return to Ireland in January. He had an aunt and sister in Laois, but he did not want to burden them.

Mr Houlihan said he wanted to do his junior cert and leaving cert during his sentence.

Judge Staines ensured that compensation had been paid to the injured parties.

She said it was another example of a young person who had a difficult start in life.

She noted his mother's problems with drugs and the awful harm this could do to the person and other people, such as children.

He had had a bad experience in care and the system had failed him.

From the age of 14 he had no supervision or support. .

She said she was anxious that he would get the support of the Probation Services.

She sentenced him to six months in the Midlands Prison, with the final three months suspended for one year. She told him to take the help of the Probation Services in prison so he could start his life again.