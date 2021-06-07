Man appears in court over cocaine seizure in Laois

A man has been released on bail after appearing at a special sitting of Tullamore District Court this morning following a seizure of cocaine in Portlaoise over the weekend.

The man who is in his early 40s and has a Dublin address, was charged under Section 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act for possession and possession for sale or supply of cocaine.

He was arrested after the Laois Offaly Divisional Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in the Cappakeel area of Portlaoise at approximately 2.50pm on Saturday.

Upon a search of the vehicle, cocaine with an estimated value of €120,000 was discovered.



He was arrested in connection with the seizure and was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station.

He was charged this morning and appeared before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court.



Bail was granted, despite Garda objections.