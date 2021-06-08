Laois motorist guaranteed of prison if he drives again

A Judge queried whether a man had any understanding of what a court order meant, at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday last.

Judge Catherine Staines made her comments in the case of Arkadiusz Wilk, 37, of 23 Rushall, Shannon Road, Mountrath. He was charged with no insurance, non-display of insurance and no driving licence at the Mountrath Road, Portlaoise on April 14 this year.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court heard he had been disqualified from driving for four years for no insurance on March 4 this year.

Judge Staines noted this had happened on April 14, within a month of him being disqualified. It was disgraceful, she said.

Appearing for Mr Wilk, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said there were no emergency circumstances involved in this incident. He was a Polish man who was 37 years of age with two children.

He had lost his job over his last disqualification. He appeared to have learned his lesson and this was a changing point. He had a young family. He had been flippant in regard to road traffic laws.

Judge Staines asked if he had any understanding of what a court order means.

Barry Fitzgerald acknowledged that Mr Wilk had a cavalier attitude but he had changed his ways.

Prison is a final resort, said Judge Staines, but he had no regard for court orders.

She imposed a six month sentence, suspended for one year and disqualified him for six years. She told him that if he drove again it would be guaranteed that he would go to prison.