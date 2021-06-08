Laois man sent for trial to Circuit Court

A man facing a charge under the Money Laundering Act was sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court after the Book of Evidence was served on him last Thursday.
Adam Mullen, 20, of 27 Ashgrove, Mountmellick is charged with the offence at the Bank of Ireland, Mountmellick on October 30, 2019.
He is to abide by the same bail conditions, including surrendering his passport and not to leave jurisdiction.
One Senior Counsel and one Junior Counsel was assigned.
