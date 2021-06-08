Woman jogger attacked by dog in midlands gets big compo from owner

A man whose dog attacked a woman while out jogging in Edgeworthstown last year has paid €2,500 to the victim and surrendered the animal to Longford County Council.

Michael Stokes (51) Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, had previously been convicted of being in possession of an uncontrolled dog at the aforementioned address on April 17, 2020.

When the case returned before Judge Seamus Hughes last week, defence solicitor Brid Mimnagh said her client was not present owing to a family bereavement.

However, she said Mr Stokes had provided her with €2,500 along with a letter which had been penned by the Edgeworthstown man.

In reading an excerpt from the correspondence, Ms Mimnagh said: "Your Honour, you are right in what you said, chains can break as well.”

Ms Mimnagh added Mr Stokes had been left distraught at having to give away his “pet” in the wake of the incident.

Judge Hughes stopped sort of responding to those comments, preferring instead to note how Mr Stokes had met the case “fairly” by handing in €2,500 to the court.

As a result, he opted against handing down a criminal conviction to the accused by instead drawing a line under the affair by issuing Mr Stokes with the Probation Act.