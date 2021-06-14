Garda policing app on Samsung smartphone means this Laois Nissan SUV driver faces costly penalty

Gardaí were able to get the complete lowdown on a learner driver behind the wheel of an SUV in Laois thanks to a few taps on a Samsung smartphone.

Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement after the motorist in the Nissan SUV was stopped on Monday morning June 14.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol this morning using the Garda Mobility App stopped this vehicle as it was not insured and the tax had expired 226 days ago.

"The driver was a Learner Permit holder who was driving unaccompanied and without L-Plates displayed. Vehicle seized," said Gardaí.

Gardaí have said that the Active Mobility App gives every garda the ability to be technically a data station via there Garda issues Samsung smartphones.

It gives instant access to driver, licensing and vehicle records. It can check registrations of passing vehicles, automatically checking them against info provided by the National Car Test Service, insurance industry, road safety authorities among others.

The Garda Pulse system is accessible as is data shared by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Traffic Gardaí are already equipped with the app which is now being rolled out among community gardaí, regular units and immigration officers this year.