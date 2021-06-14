Penalty for pit stop parking in Portlaoise disabled bay causes Laois Gardaí to alert motorists

Laois Gardaí have warned motorists they could end up in jail for parking bays for people with disabilities.

It's one of an array of penalties in the law people face if they decide to leave their vehicles in designated bays in Laois and other counties like one driver did on Sunday, June 13 in Portlaoise.

Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement after discovering the vehicle parked on Main Street.

"Portlaoise Garda out and about this evening. Fine issued for parking in a disabled bay," the said.

The guards took the opportunity to remind people of the sanctions that can be imposed.

"The offence of illegally parking in a disabled bay is dealt with by way of a fixed charge notice for €80, rising to €120 if not paid in the first 28 days. If still unpaid after 56 days, a summons to Court is issued with a possible fine of up to €1,000 on conviction.

It is an offence to forge or fraudulently alter any permit, or fraudulently lend to or allow a permit to be used by any person other than the holder.

"An offence of this nature is subject to a maximum fine of €2,000 and or three months imprisonment," said gardaí.