Man found with cannabis and cocaine in car in Laois 'has made monumental changes to his life'

A man who appeared in Portlaoise District Court on a number of drugs charges had made “monumental changes” to his life, the court heard on Thursday last.

Eric Dos Santos, 20, of 30 Riverside, Portarlington pleaded guilty to possession and possession for sale or supply at Portlaoise Road, Portarlington on January 21 this year. He also pleaded guilty to charges of possession and possession for sale or supply at the Abbeyleix road, Portlaoise on November 6, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on November 6, 2020 at the Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise a car was stopped at a checkpoint.

There was a smell of cannabis from the car. Cannabis and cocaine were found in the car with a value of €1,170.

On January 22, 2021 on the Portlaoise Road, Portarlington at 9.30pm a car was stopped. Cannabis was discovered in the car, valued at €335.

Sgt Kirby applied for a disqualification order, given the two separate offences.

Defending solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that in the offence of November 2020, Garda Quinn accepted that the use was for Mr Dos Santos himself and his friends. The drugs were for sharing amongst them for Halloween.

On the other matter he was using the drugs to support his habit.

Ms Fitzpatrick said he was a Brazilian native who had grown up in Naas. He came to Ireland at the age of 5 and left school at the age of 15. He had experimented with drugs.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that when he moved to Portarlington he had tried to make friends but had fallen in with a wrong crowd.

After January he had to move out of his home. He went to Cork where he got work in a stable yard, and lived in accommodation nearby. He starts work at 7.30 every morning, Monday to Friday.

It had had a positive effect on him. He had made monumental changes in his life. Judge Staines said she wanted to check with Garda Quinn that he was accepting what the drugs were allegedly used for.

Later, Judge Staines fined him €300 on the Section 15 charge and took into consideration the other charges.