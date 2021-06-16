Laois man sold drugs to pay off debt

A man was selling drugs to pay off a drug debt, Portlaoise District Court heard last Thursday.

Carl Fox, 30, of 108 Crann Nua, Portarlington faced a number of charges in relation to possession and possession for sale or supply. He pleaded guilty.

The court heard that on September 24 2020 at 9.30pm in a search of a house at Crann Nua, Portarlington a quantity of benzodiazepines and cocaine was found. Mr Fox admitted having them for sale and supply.

Defence Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said the tablets had been dropped off for him to sell in order to try and pay off a drug debt. He was supplying because of the pressure of a drug debt.

He had been in custody since April 10.

Judge Staines noted it was his second conviction for Section 15 and he had three to four charges for possession.

She sentenced him to ten months in the Midlands Prison, backdating it to April 10. Other charges were taken into account.