Laois man sold drugs to pay off debt

Laois man sold drugs to pay off debt

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man was selling drugs to pay off a drug debt, Portlaoise District Court heard last Thursday.

 Carl Fox, 30, of 108 Crann Nua, Portarlington faced a number of charges in relation to possession and possession for sale or supply. He pleaded guilty.

The court heard that on September 24 2020 at 9.30pm in a search of a house at Crann Nua, Portarlington a quantity of benzodiazepines and cocaine was found. Mr Fox admitted having them for sale and supply.

Defence Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said the tablets had been dropped off for him to sell in order to try and pay off a drug debt. He was supplying because of the pressure of a drug debt.

He had been in custody since April 10.

Judge Staines noted it was his second conviction for Section 15 and he had three to four charges for possession.

She sentenced him to ten months in the Midlands Prison, backdating it to April 10. Other charges were taken into account.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie