Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to address Laois crime and policing problems

The most senior member of An Garda Síochana in Ireland is set to speak directly with TDs, councillors and other public representatives in Laois at a meeting where the thorny issue of community CCTV is back on the agenda.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has attended several Joint Policing Committees around the country since he was appointed in September 2018 by the then Minister for Justice and sitting Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan. Dep Flanagan is a member of the Laois JPC.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will make a presentation when the meeting is held virtually on Monday, June 20. He will also answer pre-submitted by committee members.

The meeting also includes a report by Laois Gardaí and an update on Community CCTV Schemes.

Several schemes in Laois are attempting to deploy cameras to prevent crime or catch criminals to help gardaí. The process has been slow due to various issues chief of which has been data protection.

JPCs are forums where the Council and local Gardaí responsible for the policing of the area, with the participation of Oireachtas members, councillors, council officials and community interests, can consult, discuss and make recommendations on matters affecting the policing of the area.

Laois Public Participation Network members are represented as is the Irish Farmers Association.