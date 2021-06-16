A woman charged with theft from vulnerable people, amounted to a “huge breach of trust” said Judge Catherine Staines at Portlaoise District Court last Thursday.

The woman appeared on two charge of theft at a location in Laois, and two charges of theft at Bank of Ireland, Main Street, Portarlington.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that on June 27, 2020 at her place of work for vulnerable people two ATM cards for service users were taken. One of them belonged to twins. The court heard that these service users were non-verbal. The cards were used at the Bank of Ireland Portarlington between 2-3pm where €100 was taken off one and €400 taken of another.

She had no previous convictions.

Defence counsel, Louise Troy said that it had very serious professional implications for the woman. She was presently doing a degree course for social care and had spent €10,000 funding this course.

She had had onerous life stresses. This was an aberration for her. There were no other offences of this nature.

The money had been returned and there was €500 in compensation. Ms Troy sought the preparation of a Probation Report.

Judge Staines said it was “a huge breach of trust.” She said that she should be more concerned about whether she will be going to prison.

She said she would order a Probation Report, before imposing a penalty. The report was ordered for September 16.