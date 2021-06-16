Laois gardaí called to Offaly after ambulance crew assaulted

GArda assault laois offaly tullamore portlaoise

Incident reported by Laois Offaly Gardaí

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Portlaoise Gardaí have to cross to county boundary to provide back up to their Tullamore colleagues in the Laois Offaly Garda Division after an assault on paramedics.

The Gardaí issued a statement after the incident on Wednesday, June 16.

"Following an assault on two ambulance personnel responding to an incident at a house in Tullamore town, Tullamore Gardaí assisted by members attached to Portlaoise Garda Station arrested a violent and intoxicated male this afternoon," it said.

Gardaí said a court appearance would follow.

