Laois gardaí called to Offaly after ambulance crew assaulted

Incident reported by Laois Offaly Gardaí
Portlaoise Gardaí have to cross to county boundary to provide back up to their Tullamore colleagues in the Laois Offaly Garda Division after an assault on paramedics.
The Gardaí issued a statement after the incident on Wednesday, June 16.
"Following an assault on two ambulance personnel responding to an incident at a house in Tullamore town, Tullamore Gardaí assisted by members attached to Portlaoise Garda Station arrested a violent and intoxicated male this afternoon," it said.
Gardaí said a court appearance would follow.
