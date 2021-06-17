Number of people sent for Circuit Court trial in Laois

A Mountrath man was sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court last week. Padraig Dunne, 36, of Knockanina, Mountrath was sent forward to Portlaoise Circuit Court, sitting in Tullamore, on June 15. He is charged with alleged theft at Slieve Bloom House, Rosenallis between the dates of November 3 and November 10, 2020. He is also charged with trespass and committing theft at Unit 2, Mountrath Industrial Estate between the dates of February 28 and February 29, 2020.

The court was told that bail conditions remain same.

One junior counsel was assigned.

Raymond Malone, 38, of 2 Allenton Way, Tallaght, Dublin 24 was sent for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court sitting in Tullamore on June 15. Mr Malone is charged with the alleged theft of €580 in cash and a packet of tobacco at the Esker Hills shop on January 16 this year and with making threats at Portlaoise Garda Station on January 20 this year.

One Junior Counsel was assigned.

Lisa O’Sullivan, 40, of 15 Sli na Mona, Portarlington was sent for forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court on June 15. She is charged with violent disorder at Hillview Drive, Portlaoise between April 10 and 11, 2020 and also of producing a hurley during the course of a fight.

One junior counsel was assigned.

Richard Tobin, 68, of Ashline, Milltown, Athy was sent for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court on June 15.

He is charged with two counts of intimidation and putting in fear a potential witness in a trial at 82 Rossvale, Portlaoise on April 18, 2020.

One senior and one junior counsel were assigned.