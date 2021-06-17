Further remand for man charged in connection with Laois grow house

Further remand for man charged in connection with Laois grow house

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Mountrath was further further remanded in custody, at Portlaoise District Court recently.

Phu Vo, of no fixed abode, appeared via video link, in court.

The Vietnamese national has been remanded in custody since February 20. He was further remanded in custody to Cloverhill to June 21 to await DPP directions.

