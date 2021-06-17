Further remand for man charged in connection with Laois grow house

A man charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Mountrath was further further remanded in custody, at Portlaoise District Court recently.
Phu Vo, of no fixed abode, appeared via video link, in court.
The Vietnamese national has been remanded in custody since February 20. He was further remanded in custody to Cloverhill to June 21 to await DPP directions.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.