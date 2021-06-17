Ten months for assault in Midlands Prison Portlaoise

A ten-month prison sentence was handed down to a man who assaulted another man at the Midlands Prison Portlaoise.

Cole Walker, 21, of 40 Mount Leinster, Tullow Road, Carlow was charged with assault causing harm at the Midlands Prison on April 13, 2019.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court heard that on April 13 Cole Walker assaulted another inmate, striking him a number of times in the face. The injured party required eight stitches to his right eye and stitches to his ear lobe.

Defence Counsel Suzanne Dooner said that Mr Walker had apologised. The incident arose from pent up frustration. He had gone into prison with addiction issues. He was doing his best and was anxious to put all these matters behind him.

Judge Staines said she would like to get a victim impact report from the injured party.

The court later heard that the injured party did not want to engage and that he did not care anymore.

Ms Dooner said that Mr Walker had completed his junior cert. He was a steel fixer and hoped to go back to that work.

He was serving a sentence of two years and nine months, of which six months had been suspended.

Judge Staines noted it was a serious assault. It happened while he was serving a sentence.

She noted he was a young man and his early plea. She sentenced him to ten months in prison from the date of the hearing.