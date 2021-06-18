Mobile phone scammers attempt to con Laois Minister

TD warns public about scam he has first-hand experience of

laois garda crime

Warning about use of specific number

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois Offaly Minister has warned the public to block a specific number being used by scammers after an attempt was made by trick him. 

Minister of State Sean Fleming advise everyone that they should not accept calls from this number 0853874489 and to block the caller on their personal mobiles.

"Earlier today I received a call from this number and was advised the call was from the Department of Social Protection and that my PPSN had been comprised. I recognised this as a scam call requesting personal information and ended the call immediately and have since blocked the number.

"We are seeing an increase in these type of calls and I would ask people to be vigilant. Should you receive a call from an unknown number and are unsure if the caller is genuine, do not engage in conversation or follow links or instructions. Hang up immediately and if you are concerned that you may have been a victim of a scam call contact your local Garda Station," he said.

"An Garda Síochána is investigating you..." - warning about automated scam phone calls

'Numerous reports' Laois Offaly gardaí issue NEW scam alert

"An Garda Síochána is investigating you..." - warning about automated scam phone calls

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie