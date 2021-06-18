Mobile phone scammers attempt to con Laois Minister

A Laois Offaly Minister has warned the public to block a specific number being used by scammers after an attempt was made by trick him.

Minister of State Sean Fleming advise everyone that they should not accept calls from this number 0853874489 and to block the caller on their personal mobiles.

"Earlier today I received a call from this number and was advised the call was from the Department of Social Protection and that my PPSN had been comprised. I recognised this as a scam call requesting personal information and ended the call immediately and have since blocked the number.

"We are seeing an increase in these type of calls and I would ask people to be vigilant. Should you receive a call from an unknown number and are unsure if the caller is genuine, do not engage in conversation or follow links or instructions. Hang up immediately and if you are concerned that you may have been a victim of a scam call contact your local Garda Station," he said.