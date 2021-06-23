Prisoner sent forward for trial to Circuit Court on assault charges at Midlands Prison Portlaoise

A prisoner appeared, amidst tight security, in Portlaoise District Court on Thursday, facing a number of assault charges.

Brendan Cummins, 25, of Lios Dubh, Armagh Road, Dundalk was charged with assault causing harm and threats to kill at the Midlands Prison Portlaoise on August 14, 2020.

Mr Cummins was sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court on June 2 on two counts of Section 5.

One Junior Counsel was assigned.

He was also charged with assault at the Midlands Prison on August 11 2020. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined that on August 11, 2020 a prison officer was escorting Mr Cummins back to his cell when he became violent.

The prison officer was at the front side of the formation. Mr Cummins struck him across the left cheekbone with his handcuffs.

He has a number of previous convictions, the court heard and is currently on remand for trial.

Judge Staines said she would need to see a victim impact statement from the prison officer.

The case was adjourned to July 8 for a victim impact statement with Mr Cummins to appear in court via video link from the Midlands Prison for sentence on that date.