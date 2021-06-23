Delay to put up CCTV in this residential area of Portlaoise

A plan to install public CCTV cameras in one residential area of Portlaoise has been delayed over Covid.

The cameras are to be installed in the Mountmellick road area of the town which has over 1,000 homes in private and council housing estates off the busy N80 national road.

The delay has been confirmed by the Laois Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlan.

“This was caught up with Covid, it has not progressed. It will be coming back into the forum again and we will get some traction on it.

He said that he had met with Laois County Council chief executive John Mulholland to discuss the cost of installing the CCTV system, and of maintaining it, as well as the locations for the cameras.

“It has been held up with Covid issues but we will progress it,” the Chief Supt said.

He was speaking at the quarterly meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, held on June 21.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley had asked for an update on the cameras for the area.