Six months on motoring offence

A man received a six month prison sentence, with the final two suspended, for driving with no insurance at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

Brendan O’Neill , 31, of 109 Arden View, Tullamore was charged with failure to produce a driving licence, dangerous driving, failure to produce insurance, driving while exceeding the alcohol limit and no insurance at the Dublin Road, Monasterevin on June 2, 2019.

Sgt JJ Kirby said that on the date in question there was a single road traffic accident. The Gardai attended and spoke to the driver

He was very drunk. He tested 72 for breath.

There were also other narcotics in his system.

He had no insurance. He had collided with a ditch.

Defence Counsel Suzanne Dooner said that he was 31.

He openly admits his drug and alcohol issues and accepts the offences.

Alcohol was the root cause of his problems.

He had had a bad car accident and as a result had a splint in his arm.

He was hoping to get to the bottom of his issues.

He was in custody at the moment, but hoped to rectify the issues in his life.

Judge Staines sentenced him to six months for no insurance with the final two suspended so that he would be under the supervision of the Probation Services.

The no licence charge was taken into account.

The dangerous driving was taken into account and he was disqualified for four years.

The drink driving was taken into account and he was disqualified for three years.