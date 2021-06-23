Woman took Sim card into prison in Laois

A woman was fined for smuggling a SIM card into prison at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.
Naomi Sunner of 1 Kinahan Street, Infirmary Road, Dublin 7 was charged with bringing the card into the Midlands Prison on November 2, 2017.
The court heard she had the SIM card in her mouth.
Defence solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said that it was for her ex partner who was doing a heavy sentence. It was a foolish error of judgement.
She was fined €200 for the SIM card.
A recognizance was fixed in the event of an appeal.
